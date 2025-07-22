Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KUWAIT, July 22 (KUNA) --

1954 -- The supreme executive commission decided to establish the State Audit Bureau.
1963 -- Kuwait Social Reform Society was established.
1974 -- The poet and writer Hajji Bin Jassem passed away at the age of 71. He was appointed director of Kuwait Office in Dubai in 1963.
1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law regulating real-estates leasing.
1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law approving the constituent law for the Gulf Cooperation Council.
2010 -- Kuwait and Brazil inked a number of accords for cooperation in the sectors of technology, environment, sustainable development, aviation and sports.
2013 -- Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rashdan conducted a cardiac operation for an obese patient sitting on a chair.
2014 -- The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor proclaimed the Kuwaiti Society for Protecting Industrial Real-Estate, the society for the national message and the Kuwaiti society for national action.
2021 -- Renowned football referee Jawad Ashour died at the age of 74. (end)
