Physician-Owned Medical Billing Company Expands Nationwide RCM Services
USA MedWorks Billing
USA Med Works Medical billing Serving Nationwide
Physician-owned USA MedWorks expands nationwide, offering personalized RCM services as a trusted alternative to corporate medical billing firms.We built USA MedWorks to give providers a billing partner who truly understands clinical and operational challenges” - Dr. Sohail Ahmad, Co-Founder, USA MedWorks
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USA MedWorks, a physician-owned medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) company, has announced its expansion to serve healthcare providers in all 50 states. The company offers a personalized alternative to the large, corporate-run billing services that often lack clinical insight and responsiveness.
Founded and operated by U.S. physicians and billing professionals, USA MedWorks is built on a simple promise: better billing outcomes through deeper clinical understanding and true partnership with providers.
"We're not just billing experts-we're physicians who understand the day-to-day realities of private practice," said Dr. [Name], Co-Founder of USA MedWorks. "We've seen how corporate billing firms operate, and we knew there was a better way. Our model is built to support independent providers, not volume-based systems."
Focused on Private Practices and Specialty Clinics
USA MedWorks serves a wide range of healthcare providers, including primary care, physical therapy, behavioral health, and specialty clinics. Services include:
End-to-End Medical Billing
Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)
Credentialing and Contracting
Denial Management
Patient Billing and Support
Compliance and Real-Time Reporting
With dedicated account managers, transparent reporting, and a 100% U.S.-based team, the company delivers both performance and peace of mind.
Now Serving All 50 States
As part of its nationwide expansion, USA MedWorks is now working with practices in Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, California, and beyond. The company is particularly focused on helping small and mid-sized practices stay independent and profitable in today's evolving healthcare environment.
"Our growth is a direct result of word-of-mouth from providers who felt unheard by their previous billing firms," said Dr. [Name]. "We're proud to bring that same level of service and integrity to practices across the country."
About USA MedWorks
USA MedWorks is a physician-owned medical billing and revenue cycle management company serving healthcare practices nationwide. With a focus on accuracy, compliance, and provider support, the firm helps independent practices collect more, faster, and with less stress.
Media Contact
Director of Marketing
USA MedWorks
...
Victor Smith
USA MedWorks LLC
+1 904-333-1937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment