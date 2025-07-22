Physician-Owned Medical Billing Company Expands Nationwide RCM Services

USA MedWorks Billing

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USA MedWorks, a physician-owned medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) company, has announced its expansion to serve healthcare providers in all 50 states. The company offers a personalized alternative to the large, corporate-run billing services that often lack clinical insight and responsiveness.

Founded and operated by U.S. physicians and billing professionals, USA MedWorks is built on a simple promise: better billing outcomes through deeper clinical understanding and true partnership with providers.

"We're not just billing experts-we're physicians who understand the day-to-day realities of private practice," said Dr. [Name], Co-Founder of USA MedWorks. "We've seen how corporate billing firms operate, and we knew there was a better way. Our model is built to support independent providers, not volume-based systems."

Focused on Private Practices and Specialty Clinics

USA MedWorks serves a wide range of healthcare providers, including primary care, physical therapy, behavioral health, and specialty clinics. Services include:

End-to-End Medical Billing

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Credentialing and Contracting

Denial Management

Patient Billing and Support

Compliance and Real-Time Reporting

With dedicated account managers, transparent reporting, and a 100% U.S.-based team, the company delivers both performance and peace of mind.

Now Serving All 50 States

As part of its nationwide expansion, USA MedWorks is now working with practices in Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, California, and beyond. The company is particularly focused on helping small and mid-sized practices stay independent and profitable in today's evolving healthcare environment.

"Our growth is a direct result of word-of-mouth from providers who felt unheard by their previous billing firms," said Dr. [Name]. "We're proud to bring that same level of service and integrity to practices across the country."

About USA MedWorks

USA MedWorks is a physician-owned medical billing and revenue cycle management company serving healthcare practices nationwide. With a focus on accuracy, compliance, and provider support, the firm helps independent practices collect more, faster, and with less stress.

