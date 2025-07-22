'The Youth Of My Years' Is A Heartfelt Memoir Of Grit And Grace By Alice

The Youth of My Years

- excerpt from the bookGREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kravitz & Sons is honored to be the publisher of The Youth of My Years by Alice Tipton -a rich, nostalgic memoir that captures the resilient soul of a girl raised on a Michigan farm during the Great Depression and World War II. Through vivid storytelling and generous spirit, Tipton opens a window to a bygone era, giving readers a front-row seat to the struggles, triumphs, and enduring faith of a rural American family.The Youth of My Years is more than a personal reflection; it's a tribute to the unsung heroes of quiet towns-parents who chose grit over surrender, siblings who carried each other, and communities that came together in both harvest and heartache. The book begins with the author's Swedish family roots, then follows her through the joy and pain of farm life, the shattering loss of her mother at age seven, and her father's unwavering strength to keep the family united.Tipton recalls everything from icy winters and the Saturday night bath ritual to the smells of homemade bread and the sting of a teacher's hairbrush. Yet beneath the rustic details lies something deeper: the shaping of character through hardship. She writes candidly about childhood mischief, grief, self-doubt, and eventually, understanding-how God, family, and a stubborn will to survive carried her through.Whether she's recounting the itch of lice, a crow kept as a pet, or riding bareback on runaway horses, Tipton's tone is unpretentious and full of quiet humor. The book is rich with small-town Americana but never leans on sentimentality. Her stories ring with hard-won truth and invite readers to consider their own youth, their own roots, and the sacrifices made along the way.Alice Tipton was born in 1936 and raised in Foster City, Michigan-a town of fewer than 200 people, where life was simple but never easy. Her writing is grounded in deep Christian values, drawn from a life steeped in hardship, humility, and gratitude. Tipton is a natural storyteller who speaks plainly and profoundly. The Youth of My Years is her first published memoir, written not for fame, but to honor her family and preserve a way of life that deserves to be remembered.Purchase the book (The Youth of My Years by Alice Tipton)Available from:– Kravitz&Sons: books/the-youth-of-my-years/– Barnes and Noble:– Amazon:

