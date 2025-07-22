TTP Seeks Drones To Enhance Attacks On Pakistani Military
In recent months, the Pakistani military has widely used drones in operations against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups, leading to increased insurgent casualties.
In reponse, TTP affiliates have been seeking Chinese commercial drones and quadcopters in Kabul and other cities over the past three months. They are also recruiting technicians and students to modify these drones to carry bombs or fire projectiles, Pakistani media reported.
Militants aim to use these modified drones first for reconnaissance and later for delivering explosives up to 10 kilometers away. Such modifications require expert knowledge to replace parts like batteries and cameras.
The first reported drone attack by the Gul Bahadur group occurred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. So far, these quadcopters have only been used during daytime and can target only fixed locations.
Afghan Taliban have blocked the use of these drones along the border and rejected TTP's request for reconnaissance drones. Some reconnaissance drones left by U.S. forces remain in the area and are sometimes flown by the Taliban.
Reports indicated that the militants have also turned to Honda motorcycle batteries to power roadside bombs and drones for longer periods. These batteries last much longer than smaller ones previously used, reducing the risk to bombers during replacements.
Pakistan's military has developed indigenous drones like the“Burraq,”“Ababeel,” and“Shaheen,” which they use for surveillance and targeted attacks. While not officially confirmed, local sources say drone use by the military has increased significantly.
Despite heavy losses, militant groups like TTP have not officially claimed drone attacks. They continue seeking advanced drones with thermal cameras and night vision to improve their operational capabilities.#ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment