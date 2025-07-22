TTP Seeks Drones To Enhance Attacks On Pakistani Military

In recent months, the Pakistani military has widely used drones in operations against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups, leading to increased insurgent casualties.

In reponse, TTP affiliates have been seeking Chinese commercial drones and quadcopters in Kabul and other cities over the past three months. They are also recruiting technicians and students to modify these drones to carry bombs or fire projectiles, Pakistani media reported.

Militants aim to use these modified drones first for reconnaissance and later for delivering explosives up to 10 kilometers away. Such modifications require expert knowledge to replace parts like batteries and cameras.

The first reported drone attack by the Gul Bahadur group occurred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. So far, these quadcopters have only been used during daytime and can target only fixed locations.

Afghan Taliban have blocked the use of these drones along the border and rejected TTP's request for reconnaissance drones. Some reconnaissance drones left by U.S. forces remain in the area and are sometimes flown by the Taliban.

Reports indicated that the militants have also turned to Honda motorcycle batteries to power roadside bombs and drones for longer periods. These batteries last much longer than smaller ones previously used, reducing the risk to bombers during replacements.

Pakistan's military has developed indigenous drones like the“Burraq,”“Ababeel,” and“Shaheen,” which they use for surveillance and targeted attacks. While not officially confirmed, local sources say drone use by the military has increased significantly.

Despite heavy losses, militant groups like TTP have not officially claimed drone attacks. They continue seeking advanced drones with thermal cameras and night vision to improve their operational capabilities.#

