Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Who Will Be India's Next Vice President? List Of Top Contenders

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his abrupt resignation on Monday evening, citing health concerns. His sudden exit has kickstarted a fresh round of deliberations to identify his successor, just as Parliament commenced its Monsoon Session.

In his official resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote,“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as vice-president of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

The 74-year-old leader had assumed office in August 2022, with his tenure originally slated to run until 2027. As Vice-President, Dhankhar also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, a role marked by frequent and often sharp exchanges with the Opposition.

Who Is Likely to Replace Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President?

Dhankhar's sudden resignation caught the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) off guard. With a commanding majority in the vice-presidential electoral college, the NDA is now expected to begin intense internal consultations to finalize a suitable candidate.

Insiders suggest the BJP may tap into a wide array of potential nominees ranging from current governors and senior party veterans to serving Union ministers. Dhankhar himself was the Governor of West Bengal before being elevated to the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

His predecessor, M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and Union minister, had also been chosen from within the party's core leadership circle when he was nominated in 2017.

“We are still processing it. But I believe the party will choose someone who is a solid choice and is non-controversial,” a BJP leader told PTI.

The election of the vice president is mainly governed by Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice-President (Election) Rules, 1974. The Vice-President holds the second-highest constitutional position in the country, after the President.

Among the names being floated is Harivansh, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and a seasoned Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian. Harivansh, who has held the post since 2020, is perceived as a trusted figure by the government.

Only The Third In History

With Dhankhar's exit, he becomes only the third vice-president in India's history-after V V Giri and R Venkataraman-to resign while in office. However, unlike his predecessors who stepped down to contest presidential elections, Dhankhar's resignation stems purely from health grounds.

According to constitutional protocol, a new Vice-President must be elected within the next six months. In the interim, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman will oversee proceedings in the Upper House.