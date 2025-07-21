How Reliance Rallied 13,700 Teammates - And Smashed Every CSR Benchmark In Just 7 Weeks A Case Study

In 2023, metal-solutions leader Reliance, Inc. set out to unify its 75-plus subsidiaries and largely desk-less workforce behind a single giving platform. With only 1.3 full-time CSR staff , the odds looked steep... until the numbers rolled in:



83.3 % employee participation (industry avg. ≈ 20 %)

US $1 million donated in the first six months US $115 k for the employee-assistance fund during a 7-week“Reliance Cares” launch, super-charged by a 2 : 1 match

What moved the needle?



A time-boxed, 7-week Launch Team framed as a leadership-development sprint-not“just another program”

Strategic partnership with Realized Worth & Benevity , using behavioral-science nudges to convert intent into action High-visibility C-suite support, grassroots champions at every site, and gamified incentives that rewarded 100 % participation

The pay-off? New cross-site relationships, a culture of shared pride, and subsidiaries empowered to launch their own local impact projects.

