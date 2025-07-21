Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
How Reliance Rallied 13,700 Teammates - And Smashed Every CSR Benchmark In Just 7 Weeks A Case Study

How Reliance Rallied 13,700 Teammates - And Smashed Every CSR Benchmark In Just 7 Weeks A Case Study


2025-07-21 11:00:33
(MENAFN- 3BL) How Reliance rallied 13,700 teammates - and smashed every CSR benchmark in just 7 weeks

In 2023, metal-solutions leader Reliance, Inc. set out to unify its 75-plus subsidiaries and largely desk-less workforce behind a single giving platform. With only 1.3 full-time CSR staff , the odds looked steep... until the numbers rolled in:

  • 83.3 % employee participation (industry avg. ≈ 20 %)
  • US $1 million donated in the first six months
  • US $115 k for the employee-assistance fund during a 7-week“Reliance Cares” launch, super-charged by a 2 : 1 match

What moved the needle?

  • A time-boxed, 7-week Launch Team framed as a leadership-development sprint-not“just another program”
  • Strategic partnership with Realized Worth & Benevity , using behavioral-science nudges to convert intent into action
  • High-visibility C-suite support, grassroots champions at every site, and gamified incentives that rewarded 100 % participation

The pay-off? New cross-site relationships, a culture of shared pride, and subsidiaries empowered to launch their own local impact projects.

Ready to replicate the playbook?
Grab the Reliance case study for to see the tips and lessons learned that dismantled barriers and ignited a company-wide giving movement.

#RelianceCares #CSR #EmployeeGiving #SocialImpact #CaseStudy

MENAFN21072025007202015466ID1109829406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search