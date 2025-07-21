How Reliance Rallied 13,700 Teammates - And Smashed Every CSR Benchmark In Just 7 Weeks A Case Study
In 2023, metal-solutions leader Reliance, Inc. set out to unify its 75-plus subsidiaries and largely desk-less workforce behind a single giving platform. With only 1.3 full-time CSR staff , the odds looked steep... until the numbers rolled in:
-
83.3 % employee participation (industry avg. ≈ 20 %)
US $1 million donated in the first six months
US $115 k for the employee-assistance fund during a 7-week“Reliance Cares” launch, super-charged by a 2 : 1 match
What moved the needle?
-
A time-boxed, 7-week Launch Team framed as a leadership-development sprint-not“just another program”
Strategic partnership with Realized Worth & Benevity , using behavioral-science nudges to convert intent into action
High-visibility C-suite support, grassroots champions at every site, and gamified incentives that rewarded 100 % participation
The pay-off? New cross-site relationships, a culture of shared pride, and subsidiaries empowered to launch their own local impact projects.
Ready to replicate the playbook?
Grab the Reliance case study for to see the tips and lessons learned that dismantled barriers and ignited a company-wide giving movement.
#RelianceCares #CSR #EmployeeGiving #SocialImpact #CaseStudy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment