Deportation Actions Against U.S. Legal Permanent Residents Affiliated With Haitian Foreign Terrorist Organization Viv Ansanm
I am pleased to announce the latest U.S. actions against individuals whose presence and activities in our country have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.
Specifically, the Department of State has determined that certain individuals with U.S. lawful permanent resident status have supported and collaborated with Haitian gang leaders connected to Viv Ansanm, a Haitian Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Viv Ansanm is a driver of the violence and criminality in Haiti contributing to the island’s instability. The United States will not allow individuals to enjoy the benefits of legal status in our country while they are facilitating the actions of violent organizations or supporting criminal terrorist organizations.
With this determination, the Department of Homeland Security can pursue the removal of these individuals under section 237(a)(4)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. These new actions demonstrate the Trump Administration’s firm commitment to protecting the American people, advancing our national security interests, and promoting regional security and stability.
