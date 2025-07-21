403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aakash Educational Services Limited's Aarav Gupta Wins Gold Medal At 66Th International Mathematical Olympiad 2025 In Australia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/New Delhi, July 21st, 2025: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, is proud to announce that one of its brightest students, Aarav Gupta, has won the Gold Medal at the prestigious 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2025 held at the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. Aarav is a student of Aakash Invictus, the advanced program launched by AESL to nurture and prepare India's most promising engineering aspirants.
Aarav was among the top six students selected from across India to represent the country in the final stage of the Mathematical Olympiad, organized by the host nation under the aegis of the IMO Board.
Congratulating Aarav on this historic accomplishment, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said,“We are extremely proud of Aarav's incredible feat at the International Mathematical Olympiad. His achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a proud moment for the entire nation. It exemplifies the power of focused learning, determination, and world-class mentoring. At Aakash, we remain committed to nurturing such extraordinary talent and empowering students to rise as true problem solvers of tomorrow.”
The IMO is regarded as the world's most prestigious mathematics competition for 8th to 12th class students, with participation from over 100 countries each year. Aarav's win places India among the top-performing nations and is a monumental moment for Aakash's efforts in nurturing top academic talent.
Aakash Invictus, the program under which Aarav trains, is a first-of-its-kind advanced initiative tailored for high-performing JEE aspirants. The program brings together India's top 500 JEE faculty members to provide elite, result-oriented mentorship. It features a cutting-edge, AI-enabled curriculum, integrated phygital learning modules, precision-based revision and testing frameworks, and personalized attention through small batches-making it one of the most advanced academic environments in the country for competitive exam preparation.
Aarav was among the top six students selected from across India to represent the country in the final stage of the Mathematical Olympiad, organized by the host nation under the aegis of the IMO Board.
Congratulating Aarav on this historic accomplishment, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said,“We are extremely proud of Aarav's incredible feat at the International Mathematical Olympiad. His achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a proud moment for the entire nation. It exemplifies the power of focused learning, determination, and world-class mentoring. At Aakash, we remain committed to nurturing such extraordinary talent and empowering students to rise as true problem solvers of tomorrow.”
The IMO is regarded as the world's most prestigious mathematics competition for 8th to 12th class students, with participation from over 100 countries each year. Aarav's win places India among the top-performing nations and is a monumental moment for Aakash's efforts in nurturing top academic talent.
Aakash Invictus, the program under which Aarav trains, is a first-of-its-kind advanced initiative tailored for high-performing JEE aspirants. The program brings together India's top 500 JEE faculty members to provide elite, result-oriented mentorship. It features a cutting-edge, AI-enabled curriculum, integrated phygital learning modules, precision-based revision and testing frameworks, and personalized attention through small batches-making it one of the most advanced academic environments in the country for competitive exam preparation.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment