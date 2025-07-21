ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG Announces Acquisition Of Shares Of Belmont Resources Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC (the“Acquiror), a private investment a private investment holding company incorporated in Liechtenstein, announces that on July 17, 2025, the Acquiror, along with two joint actors HMS Bergbau AG (“HMS”) and LaVo Verwaltungsgesellschaft MBH (“LaVo”), acquired Common Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEA) (the“Issuer”). The Issuer completed a private placement of Common Shares, issuing a total of 26,300,00 shares at a price of $0.045 per share for proceeds of $1,183,500 (the“Private Placement”). Under the Private Placement, the Acquiror purchased 4,000,000 Common Shares, HMS purchased 15,000,000 Common Shares and LaVo purchased 7,300,000 Common Shares.

The Private Placement was the second tranche of a larger private placement in which the Issuer issued a total of 30,300,000 Common Shares.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror held 14,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer and HMS held 9,200,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, for a total combined holding of 23,200,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 21.8% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Shares .

As a result of the completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror now holds 18,000,000 Common Shares, HMS holds 24,200,000 Common Shares and LaVo holds 7,300,000 Common Shares, for combined holdings of 49,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 37.4% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquiror, HMS and LaVo purchased Common Shares under the Private Placement for business and investment purposes. The Acquiror, HMS and LaVo may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The Acquiror has filed an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror c/o Gritt Bürger at +41 79 214 1614 or refer to the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC

Concordanz Anstalt

Austrasse 42

9490 Vaduz

Liechtenstein

Gritt Bürger, Director

