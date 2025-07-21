ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG Announces Acquisition Of Shares Of Belmont Resources Inc.
The Private Placement was the second tranche of a larger private placement in which the Issuer issued a total of 30,300,000 Common Shares.
Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror held 14,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer and HMS held 9,200,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, for a total combined holding of 23,200,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 21.8% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Shares .
As a result of the completion of the Private Placement, the Acquiror now holds 18,000,000 Common Shares, HMS holds 24,200,000 Common Shares and LaVo holds 7,300,000 Common Shares, for combined holdings of 49,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 37.4% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.
The Acquiror, HMS and LaVo purchased Common Shares under the Private Placement for business and investment purposes. The Acquiror, HMS and LaVo may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.
The Acquiror has filed an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror c/o Gritt Bürger at +41 79 214 1614 or refer to the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC
Concordanz Anstalt
Austrasse 42
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
Gritt Bürger, Director
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment