Christine Hopkins Receives 2025 Vistage Leadership Award For Transformational Leadership And Business Resilience

- Rick Wolk, Vistage ChairANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vistage , the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses, has named Christine Hopkins , President, CEO, and Managing Owner of the ASCI Family of Companies, as the recipient of its 2025 Leadership Award for the Alaska region. The Vistage Leadership Award celebrates exceptional leaders who demonstrate bold vision, purpose-driven leadership, and a profound impact on their organizations and communities.Hopkins leads the ASCI Family of Companies, which includes Advanced Supply Chain International LLC and ASCI Federal Services LLC. Headquartered in Anchorage, ASCI is a woman-owned small business delivering mission-critical supply chain, logistics, and asset management services to both federal and commercial clients nationwide.Her leadership journey, rooted in Human Resources and honed through real-world adversity, became transformational in 2020 when the company lost its largest client at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing a projected 90% revenue loss, Hopkins chose not to shut the company down. Instead, she led a strategic pivot from commercial services to federal contracting: restructuring operations, building new competencies, and guiding the company into a new era of sustainable growth.“Vistage gave me the tools, the peer community, and the perspective I needed to lead through crisis, not with fear, but with purpose and personal accountability,” said Hopkins.“This award reflects the courage and commitment of our entire team at ASCI.”Since implementing this bold transformation, ASCI has grown from 7 to over 60 team members and expanded annual revenue from $1.4 million to a projected $7.9 million in 2025. In addition to winning a $25 million federal contract with the Fleet Readiness Center East, ASCI continues to invest in systems, culture, and workforce development, including active advocacy for veteran and military spouse employment through initiatives like the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and the SkillBridge program.“Christine exemplifies what it means to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction,” said Rick Wolk, her Vistage Chair.“She has transformed not only her company, but the lives of her team and the communities they serve. She successfully navigated a very, very difficult path and did that with humility and grace. Our Vistage group is better because of Christine.”Hopkins was also recently named the 2025 SBA Alaska Small Business Person of the Year, further recognizing her impact on Alaska's economy and small business community.About ASCIAdvanced Supply Chain International LLC and ASCI Federal Services LLC are part of the ASCI Family of Companies, based in Anchorage, Alaska. Since 1999, ASCI has provided supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers. The company specializes in procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, visit .About VistageVistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, Vistage has helped business leaders solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and executive coaching. Today, more than 45,000 members in 35 countries rely on Vistage to grow their companies and lead with greater impact. For more information about Vistage, visit .

