Ex-Ukrainian Interior Ministry Official Drowns In Spain
Spanish outlet El Espanol , citing its own sources, reported that the deceased was 61-year-old Ihor Hrushevskyi, a former senior official of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. He reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in the Cala Alta residential complex in Villajoyosa - the same location where Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov was assassinated.Read also: Valuable intelligence collected in runaway helicopter operation - GUR
As Ukrinform previously reported, Kuzminov defected to Ukraine in August 2023, flying a Mi-8 helicopter from Russian territory. He was killed in February 2024. Sources close to the investigation suggest two Russian nationals may have been involved in his assassination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment