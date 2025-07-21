Ex-Ukrainian Interior Ministry Official Drowns In Spain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) "According to Ukraine's Consulate General in Barcelona, the cause of death was drowning. Consular officials are assisting with the necessary documentation for the repatriation of the body to Ukraine," the ministry said.

Spanish outlet El Espanol , citing its own sources, reported that the deceased was 61-year-old Ihor Hrushevskyi, a former senior official of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. He reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in the Cala Alta residential complex in Villajoyosa - the same location where Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov was assassinated.

Valuable intelligence collected in runaway helicopter operation - GUR

As Ukrinform previously reported, Kuzminov defected to Ukraine in August 2023, flying a Mi-8 helicopter from Russian territory. He was killed in February 2024. Sources close to the investigation suggest two Russian nationals may have been involved in his assassination.