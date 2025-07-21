Taylor Farms Awards More Than $650,000 In Scholarships To Students Through 2025 Annual Scholarship Program

MENAFN - GetNews) Over $4.7 Million in Academic Scholarships Have Been Awarded By Taylor Farms to Date

Taylor Farms , North America's premier provider of ready-to-enjoy salads and healthy fresh foods, proudly announces the awarding of over $650,000 in scholarships through its enhanced annual scholarship program. Taylor Farms awards students in three distinct categories: the Extraordinary Scholarship, the Innovative Scholarship, and the Employee Scholarship.

A total of 38 new scholarships have been awarded for 2025:

. The Extraordinary Scholarship supports students pursuing degrees at four-year universities. This year, 26 exceptional students were honored in this category.

. The Innovative Scholarship is designed to encourage academic and career development at junior colleges and trade schools, with 9 promising students recognized this year.

. The Employee Scholarship now provides direct support to 3 dedicated Taylor Farms team members who are advancing their own education and development goals.

Since launching the program in 2008, Taylor Farms has awarded $4.7 million in scholarships to 319 students, all children of full-time Taylor Farms employees. The company remains deeply committed to education and believes in empowering its community through opportunity and learning.

“We are honored to continue to support our team members and their families in their educational journeys,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms.“By investing in education and the academic aspirations of our communities, we are building the foundation for continuous opportunity. Congratulations to this year's winners.”

Taylor Farms partners with the Community Foundation for Monterey County to administer the application and award process. Scholarship recipients receive an upfront financial award and are eligible for annual renewals for the duration of their undergraduate or graduate studies. In addition to the 2025 new recipients, 81 renewal scholarships were granted to students who originally received their awards between 2022 and 2024.

“Every year we have an incredible group of applicants, and this year was no exception with close to 100 submissions received. The dedication and pursuit of higher education is apparent in the essays and personal statements we reviewed. Our committee spent hours combing through every application and feel that this year's recipients are incredibly exceptional with bright futures ahead of them. We are honored to share in this academic milestone and look forward to hearing their stories in the future.” Retail Scholarship Committee Chair, Charis Neves.





