Thomas John Rowland Encourages Small Acts Of Service To Fight Burnout And Build Stronger Communities

Thomas John Rowland, O'Fallon, MO, USA Auto Detailer Shares Personal Lessons on Volunteering, Animal Rescue, and the Power of Small Habits to Ease Stress and Foster Connection

Local automotive detailer Thomas John Rowland is using his recent feature interview to promote an important, often overlooked message: simple acts of service and volunteering aren't just good for the community-they're good for your mental health.

In the interview, Rowland opens up about his own experiences balancing work, family, and personal struggles with stress. One solution he keeps returning to? Giving back-especially through helping animals.

“Whenever I feel overwhelmed, I take my dogs for a walk or go swimming with my kids,” Rowland shared.“But volunteering with animals has been just as powerful for me. It teaches patience and reminds you what really matters.”

Research backs him up. Studies from Harvard Health show that volunteering can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve mental well-being. Meanwhile, the CDC reports that nearly 28% of U.S. adults report frequent feelings of stress and anxiety-a number that continues to climb.

Rowland draws from personal experience, including his time volunteering at Second Chance Ranch, a rescue organization for older dogs. He speaks openly about how hands-on work-whether detailing cars or caring for animals-helps him focus and feel calmer.

“I've learned that focusing on something physical, like washing a car or brushing a dog, can clear your mind,” he says.“You feel useful, and that makes a big difference on a bad day.”

He also emphasizes that volunteering doesn't need to be complicated or time-consuming. From his family's decades of delivering food and supplies to local shelters and pantries, to his own work with animal rescues, he believes in simple steps.

“People wait for the 'right' time or a big event to start helping,” he says.“But it doesn't have to be all or nothing. Drop off old blankets at an animal shelter. Buy extra school supplies for a neighbor's kid. It all counts.”

In the feature, Rowland shares his belief that kindness, volunteering, and even small daily habits-like walking dogs or cleaning-are essential tools for coping with stress and building resilience.

“Some people think I'm strange because I say detailing cars feels like therapy,” he laughs in the article.“But there's something about doing small, careful work that just calms you down.”

Call to Action:

Rowland is urging others to take small, personal steps toward community involvement and stress relief:



Spend an hour this month volunteering at a shelter or local food pantry.

Donate unused pet supplies, clothes, or household goods to nearby charities. Incorporate simple daily habits-like dog walking or hands-on hobbies-to stay grounded.

“Start where you are,” he encourages.“One small thing today can change how you feel, and it just might help someone else too.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Thomas John Rowland

Thomas John Rowland is an automotive detailer based in St. Louis, known for his dedication to hands-on work, family values, and community service. Raised in a family that operated a large childcare center for over 30 years, Thomas grew up learning the importance of responsibility and giving back. His career spans roles in childcare, car sales, and auto detailing, where he takes pride in precision and hard work. Outside of work, he is passionate about volunteering, especially with animal rescue organizations like Second Chance Ranch, and supports local food pantries through donations and service.

Contact:

