Allan Kinsley Green's Seeing Heaven Here A Lifetime Of Letters, Love, And Looking For God In The Everyday

A heartfelt collection from a devoted husband, father, and seeker who discovered grace in everyday life.

A Lifetime of Faith, Family, and Reflection:

Spanning five decades of lived experience, Seeing Heaven Here is not just a book, it's a legacy. In this beautifully curated collection of poems, letters, essays, and reflections, Allan Kinsley Green invites readers into the deeply personal journey of a life steeped in love, service, and unshakable faith.

From trail-side musings on the Appalachian and Bibbulmun Tracks, to birthday letters for his beloved wife Chris, to eulogies, stories from the family farm, and holiday reflections, every piece in this book bears witness to a simple but profound truth: Heaven isn't distant-it's right here, woven into the everyday acts of love, memory, and grace.

An Offering of a Life Well-Lived:

Whether writing as a husband, a father, a blacksmith, a hiker, or simply a man trying to live his faith, Green's voice is both grounded and transcendent. He doesn't preach, he shares. The result is a book that resonates like a conversation with a wise friend: honest, humble, and filled with heart.

"I have lived in God's Kingdom, and seen His glory,” writes Green in the introduction.“I don't need to go anywhere, I already live in Heaven.”

Readers will find comfort, inspiration, and deep spiritual beauty in these pages-a rare invitation to slow down and see their own lives more clearly, more gratefully.

Now Available:

Seeing Heaven Here is now available through major online retailers and bookstores including Amazon and Barnes & Noble . It's an ideal read for those who find holiness in home, joy in memory, and truth in the quiet moments between milestones.

About the Author:

Allan Kinsley Green was born in Rochester, NY, and has lived a life grounded in faith, family, and service. He and his wife, Christine, have been partners in adventure and purpose for over 60 years, raising 11 children and operating two family farms. A retired IBM consultant, lifelong hiker, and avid writer, Allan's work reflects a deep gratitude for love, nature, and everyday moments of grace.

