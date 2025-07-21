Investing In Employee Wellness: Kristie Nicodemus Urges Companies To Prioritize Personalized Wellbeing Programs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kristie Nicodemus, Atlanta, GA, USA Development Leader Highlights Proven Benefits of Wellness Initiatives to Drive Retention and Engagement

Kristie Nicodemus, Senior Business Development Executive at Mercer and seasoned leader in the employee benefits space, is raising the alarm about the critical need for companies to implement personalized wellness programs to improve employee engagement, retention, and overall company performance. In a recent feature interview, Nicodemus spoke candidly about the connection between personalized wellness initiatives and long-term organizational success.

“Wellness isn't just about offering a gym discount anymore,” said Nicodemus.“It's about creating meaningful, individualized programs that truly resonate with employees-whether that's mental health support, financial coaching, or flexible schedules.”

The Data Behind The Mission

Nicodemus' advocacy is backed by compelling data:



A 2024 Gallup report revealed that companies with effective wellness programs see 23% higher profitability and 41% lower absenteeism.

According to Mercer's Global Talent Trends Study, 81% of employees who feel cared for by their employer plan to stay at their company for at least five years. Mental health support remains a pressing priority, with the American Psychological Association reporting that 77% of employees have experienced work-related stress within the past year.

Nicodemus highlights these figures to push leaders beyond surface-level wellness perks.

“Employees want programs that reflect their realities,” she explained.“Financial stress, caregiving responsibilities, mental health struggles-these are all interconnected. A one-size-fits-all approach is no longer enough.”

Beyond Buzzwords: Making Wellness Actionable

Throughout the interview, Nicodemus emphasized that wellness must move from a buzzword to a business strategy. She advocates for leadership to model participation in wellness initiatives and for HR teams to engage employees in program design.

“When leaders are transparent about their own wellness efforts, it fosters trust,” she noted.“And when employees help shape wellness offerings, you create a culture of collaboration-not compliance.”

What Individuals Can Do

Nicodemus encourages individuals at all organizational levels to become wellness champions within their workplaces. Her advice:

Start Conversations: Advocate for wellness needs during team meetings or HR check-ins.

Share Resources: Recommend programs, tools, or speakers that have personally helped you.

Model Healthy Habits: Take lunch breaks, use PTO, or attend wellness sessions-and encourage others to join.

“We all have a role to play in normalizing wellness at work,” Nicodemus concluded.“It starts with speaking up and leading by example.”

About Kristie Nicodemus

Kristie Nicodemus is a Senior Business Development Executive at Mercer, with over 15 years of experience helping companies strengthen their employee engagement strategies. A recognized advocate for personalized wellbeing, Nicodemus is passionate about creating workplaces where employees can thrive.

