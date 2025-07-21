Panorays To Adopt Google Cloud's AI Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) Panorays Deploys Google Cloud's Generative AI Technology and Gemini Models into Its Third-Party Cybersecurity Platform







New York, NY - Panorays , a leader in third-party cybersecurity risk management (TPCRM), proudly announces its integration of Google's Gemini models into its cybersecurity platform.

Panorays will harness the power of Google's gen AI technology to automate its ability to determine and tier vendors and enhance the accuracy and efficiency of third-party risk assessments.

Gemini models will help Panorays better evaluate the security positioning of its vendors through improved analysis capabilities.

Addressing Third-Party Risk Management Challenges

Traditionally, CISOs and security managers have faced challenges when evaluating third parties, such as time-consuming processes, limited visibility, insufficient information, and potential human errors in data entry. Panorays' integration with Gemini models aims to alleviate these issues.

AI Answer Advisor Engineered with Gemini

AI Answer Advisor, engineered with Gemini, streamlines cybersecurity questionnaires with one-click answers using publicly available data. It helps internal relationship owners complete third-party business information and assists third parties in filling out templates, ensuring a clearer definition of their business impact.

Grounded, AI-driven responses help to find the most relevant and accurate answers. Panorays enhances this with Smart Match, which leverages internal third-party data, and Gemini recommendations, using publicly available information.

By combining these two data sources, Panorays delivers reliable and transparent insights, strengthening user trust in the system's accuracy and performance.

Key Benefits and Capabilities



Time Savings: Automate the completion of basic third-party information, reducing the need for extensive web searches and manual input.

Accuracy: Minimize human errors in data entry, enabling reliable and precise information. Data Security: Gemini models use publicly available data and takes steps to protect sensitive information.

Commitment to Responsible AI and Data Privacy

Panorays is dedicated to responsible AI, with privacy and accuracy as core tenets of its self-hosted, self-trained AI engine for third-party cyber risk management. This AI engine drives efficiency, accuracy, and robust risk modeling. By integrating Gemini models, Panorays enhances its platform with additional capabilities that leverage public data for operational processes, vendor tiering, and incident response.

About Panorays

Panorays is a global provider of third-party cybersecurity management software. Adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services, and healthcare organizations, Panorays enables businesses to optimize their defenses for each unique third-party relationship. With personalized and adaptive third-party cyber risk management, Panorays helps businesses stay ahead of emerging threats and delivers actionable remediations with strategic advantages. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK, and the EU, Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Greenfield Partners, BlueRed Partners (Singapore), StepStone Group, Moneta VC, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess.

Visit us at panorays .