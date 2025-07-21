PAK Quality Foods Has Acquired Formosa Foods

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAK Quality Foods LLC ("PAK Quality Foods" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Cross Rapids Capital and a food distributor, serving foodservice, retail, and institutional customers throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico, today announced that it has acquired substantially all assets of Las Colinas International, Inc. d/b/a Formosa Foods ("Formosa Foods"), a family-owned food distributor, based in Dallas. The acquisition enables both companies to grow by broadening the portfolio of products and services they offer to customers as well as by broadening their customer bases. The owners and leaders of Formosa Foods, Mr. Jesse and Weldon Chang, will continue to run the business and invested in PAK Quality Foods as part of the transaction.

Founded in 1979, Formosa Foods serves foodservice, retail and institutional customers across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas. In addition to beef, pork and poultry, Formosa Foods also offers seafood, lamb, goat, grains, dry goods, disposables and other products.

"PAK Quality Foods is thrilled to join forces with the Formosa Foods team," said Mr. John Pieper, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are excited to expand our offering to customers and also to offer Formosa Foods' customers access to our products and service. Formosa Foods' mission of providing top-quality food products and being a trusted partner to its customers aligns perfectly with that of PAK Quality Foods. Together we will be an even stronger company."

About PAK Quality Foods LLC

PAK Quality Foods is a food distributor, serving foodservice, retail, and institutional customers throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. PAK Quality Foods currently operates with distribution facilities in San Angelo and Fort Worth and offers a full line of proteins (beef, pork, poultry, lamb, and seafood) as well as various cheeses, oils, and other dry goods. PAK Quality Foods focuses on long-term relationships with customers and guarantees product availability, timely deliveries, competitive pricing, and a responsive sales team.

About Cross Rapids Capital L.P.

Cross Rapids Capital L.P. is an operationally-driven investment firm, dedicated to North American middle-market industrial and services companies. We partner with owners and management teams to accelerate companies, and we bring decades of sector, operational, and investing expertise and a hands-on, collaborative approach to empower their business success.

SOURCE PAK Quality Foods LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED