Mustwants Brings Mission-Ready Relocation Support To DC Metro: Trusted Experts, Patented Tools, And Veteran-Led Service

- Scott, Co-Founder of MustWantsARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Military families facing Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders in the National Capital Region now have a powerful new ally. MustWants , a veteran-owned home search platform, is transforming the PCS experience with a patented home finding system that is collaborative, privacy-first, and backed by a trusted team of local professionals who understand the unique challenges of relocating to and from the Washington, D.C. area.A Platform Built for Service, by Those Who've ServedMustWants is not just another real estate tool, it's a community purpose-built for military families by military families. Founded by veterans, MustWants blends integrity, trust, and real-world PCS experience into every interaction. The platform features a U.S.-patented visual collaboration system that allows families, agents, and lenders to prioritize home search criteria, compare options in real time, and make fast, confident decisions; whether they're relocating to Joint Base Andrews or commuting to the Pentagon.--Key DC-area military bases supported include:- Joint Base Andrews (MD)- The Pentagon (DC/VA)- Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (DC)- Fort Belvoir (VA)- Marine Corps Base Quantico (VA)- Fort Meade (MD)- Walter Reed Medical Center (MD)-Coast Guard Headquarters (DC)--Trusted Professionals Serving the Military CommunityMustWants has assembled a team of trusted, local professionals who bring both military insight and real estate experience to the table. This team includes:- Doreen M. Gagne – Former Military Spouse & Award-Winning Realtor, brings 25 years of PCS experience and a deep understanding of local school systems.- Jacque Sommer – Certified Veteran Mortgage Advisor, 20+ years of experience, nationally ranked, known for transparency and deep relationship-building.- Al Stitt – Personalized Real Estate Strategist, focused on trust-based service and aligning real estate choices with long-term financial goals.- Beverly English – PCS Relocation Specialist, experienced communicator with a history of guiding military buyers and sellers across markets.- Broderick Neel-Feller – Veteran & Northern VA Local, brings local knowledge and military connection to homebuyers in Northern Virginia.- David del Cuadro-Zimmerman – West Point Grad & Strategic Negotiator, licensed in DC, MD, and VA, helping clients make sound, asset-focused moves.- Doreen M. Gagne – Former Military Spouse & Award-Winning Realtor, brings 25 years of PCS experience and a deep understanding of local school systems.- Elizabeth (Liz) Blackmon – Disabled Veteran & Retired Federal Law Enforcement, known for her client advocacy, ongoing support, and buyer rebates.--Innovation Meets IntegrityBeyond local expertise, MustWants provides cutting-edge tools tailored to the realities of military life:Housing Allowance Maps help families align BAH and VA loan benefits with current market conditions. Available for free in the resource section of the website.Collaborative ranking tools ensure alignment among spouses, agents, and lenders on the MustWants mobile app, on iOS and Android.Privacy-first policies guarantee that no personal data is sold or shared-ever.--About MustWantsMustWants is a patented, service-disabled veteran-owned relocation platform created by military families for military families. Operating across 180+ U.S. installations, the platform simplifies the home search and PCS process with innovative tech, real-time collaboration, and a strict privacy policy.Whether arriving at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling or departing Fort Belvoir, MustWants provides the clarity, support, and tools military families need to move smarter, faster, and more securely.Learn more at or download the app on iOS and Android .

