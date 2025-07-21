Florida Veterans Clinch 2025 Michel Morin Cup In Thrilling Penalty Shootout Against Montreal

Miami, USA - July 21, 2025 - In a heart-pounding finale to this year's Michel Morin Cup Tournament, the Florida Veterans Soccer Club emerged victorious over the Montreal Veterans in a dramatic penalty shootout, securing the coveted 2025 championship title in front of an electrified crowd.

After an impressive 7-0 rout against the New York Veterans on Saturday, Florida returned to the pitch Sunday, July 13, to face tournament hosts and a formidable opponent-the Montreal Veterans. The final match proved to be a gripping battle of wills, athleticism, and tactical finesse. From the opening whistle, it was clear that Montreal had come prepared to challenge Florida's dominance.

The first half was fiercely contested, with both sides creating promising opportunities. However, it was Florida's Lorvens Jeantilus who broke the deadlock, delivering a stunning strike that left the Montreal defense and spectators in disbelief. His goal ignited the Florida fan section, which erupted into chants and celebration as the team took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Montreal, determined to defend their home turf, responded with intensity in the second half. Their relentless pressure eventually paid off, equalizing the score and shifting momentum in their favor. As both regulation periods concluded at 1-1, the championship was left to be decided by penalty kicks.

In a high-stakes shootout, the Florida Veterans demonstrated nerves of steel and clinical precision, outscoring Montreal 4-2. Goalkeeper Peterson“Ti Gadyen” Occenat once again proved instrumental, making a crucial save that helped seal the win for Florida.







With this triumph, the Florida Veterans were crowned champions of the 2025 Michel Morin Cup, marking another historic achievement for the club. Captain Stanley Guirand, whose leadership and performance throughout the tournament were nothing short of exceptional, was honored as both Best Player and Top Goal Scorer of the competition.

“This victory is the result of dedication, teamwork, and unshakable belief,” said Head Coach Billy Salvador.“Montreal gave us everything they had, and I commend them for an incredible match. But our team stayed focused, rose to the challenge, and delivered when it mattered most.”

Held annually and rotating between the cities of Miami, New York, Boston, and Montreal, the Michel Morin Cup celebrates camaraderie, veteran athleticism, and the enduring spirit of the game. This year's tournament in Montreal lived up to its reputation-filled with unforgettable moments, fierce rivalries, and outstanding sportsmanship.

The Florida Veterans now return home to Miami with their heads held high and the 2025 Michel Morin Cup in hand-adding another remarkable chapter to their legacy.