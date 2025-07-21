Amperis Introduces TC706: Advanced Infrared Gas Detection Camera Enhancing Safety & Efficiency In Industrial Environments

Amperis Products S.L. is proud to unveil the TC706 , a cutting-edge infrared thermographic camera specifically designed for gas leak detection , now available for industrial and utility sectors worldwide.

Leveraging state-of-the-art cooled QWIP technology and a high-resolution 320×256 infrared sensor, the TC706 Amperis offers non-contact visualization of gas leaks-such as SF6, ammonia, chlorine dioxide, ethylene, and freon -providing operators with clear thermal images that identify emissions even from a safe distance.

Key Benefits of the TC706



Early Detection, Enhanced Safety Identifies leaks as minor as 1 cm3/min from 1 m away -applicable both day and night-without requiring the shutdown of high-voltage equipment. Enables remote inspection from a distance, reducing personnel exposure and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Superior Imaging & Analysis Tools Features auto/manual/motorized focus, 1–4× electronic zoom , 60 Hz refresh rate , and a thermal sensitivity of ≤ 0.025 °C @ 30 °C . PC-compatible image analysis software includes histograms, isotherms, spot/area measurements, and temperature profiling .

On-Site Efficiency & Portability Compact, 3 kg design with integrated handheld grip and rotating HD OLED viewfinder ensures ease of use in field conditions. Offers voice and MPEG-4 video recording , plus infrared-visible image fusion -no extra lighting required. Rugged & Reliable Operates across –15 °C to +50 °C , sealed to IP54 standards , with 3 hours of continuous battery life -ideal for remote or industrial settings.

Applications & Strategic Advantages

The TC706 is a transformative asset for:



Energy & Utilities (substations, switchgear)

Chemical & Petrochemical Plants

Environmental & Regulatory Audits Industrial Safety Maintenance

By detecting invisible leaks efficiently, the TC706 offers substantial time and cost savings in preventative maintenance , while delivering environmental protection and ensuring worker safety .

About Amperis

Amperis Products S.L. , based in Lugo, Spain, specializes in high-performance infrared and corona-effect cameras and predictive maintenance tools . Certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards, Amperis delivers reliable, precision monitoring systems that meet global industrial demands.