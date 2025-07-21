Benni's Bedtime Dilemma A Grand Adventure Begins With A Whisper And A Whiff

In this heartwarming tale, a humble bear's bedtime problem leads to a global journey of laughter, learning, and unlikely invention.

In Benni's Bedtime Dilemma, author and illustrator Michael Jin brings readers a whimsical, emotionally intelligent story that turns an awkward topic, nighttime flatulence, into a surprising launchpad for invention, imagination, and joy. Rooted in nature and family values, the book follows Benni, a thoughtful bear who sets out to solve his problem in a way that's both ingenious and deeply human.

From his cozy woodland den to the hills of England and the silk-weaving city of Lyon, France, Benni's quest carries young readers through a world where honesty is noble, independence is a virtue, and innovation can begin with something as silly as a fart. Along the way, he meets delightful characters including an AI named Eureka, a laboratory clown, and a generous inventor whose practical advice sparks an unexpected solution.

“To live a long and happy life, honesty must be your guiding star and independence the wind of your wings,” Benni remembers, a mantra passed down by his family, and the emotional compass that guides the story.

Rather than glossing over discomfort, the book invites children to approach challenges with humor, dignity, and curiosity. Michael Jin weaves his narrative with lyrical detail and quiet wisdom, blending scientific concepts like biomimicry and odor-detection with old-world adventure, philosophical reflection, and a touch of poetic nostalgia.

Benni's Bedtime Dilemma is available now in hardcover and digital formats on major retailers and bookstores including Amazon , Barnes & Noble and many more.

Perfect for shared reading between grandparents and grandchildren, or any reader who believes the best stories begin with truth, travel, and the courage to ask for help.

About the Author

Michael Jin is a storyteller, inventor, and grandfather who immigrated from China to the United States in his twenties. Now based in Lubbock, Texas, Michael draws inspiration from the wisdom of family life and the wonder of discovery. His writing is both playful and purposeful, rooted in real experiences, infused with humor, and dedicated to sparking meaningful connection across generations.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact: