New Memoir Details Minister Samia Young's Journey From Rejection To Redemption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"This book is not just a testimony, but a declaration of victory over trials, a reminder of God's faithfulness, and a call for others to rise into their purpose."Author and licensed attorney Samia Young shares her deeply personal testimony from a past intertwined with rejection, poverty, and abuse to a life transformed by redemption and purpose.

CLEVELAND, OH - Samia Young's new book,“Samia, Come Forth! Trading Graveclothes for Purpose,” shares the raw, heart-wrenching, and inspiring testimony of how she gained victory over abuse, rejection, abandonment, depression, homosexuality, and more through Christ Jesus.

“This story is one that took me 33 years of suffering and overcoming to tell, and I am truly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to share it now with the world,” states Young. She goes on,“The truth is I spent many days in agony wondering if I would ever“win,” if I would ever be normal, and if I would ever smile again. But now, I have a testimony of how God saved and delivered me time and time again and I have no right to keep to myself. If even one person reads my story and is encouraged to fight the good fight of faith, I have done my job.”

Born and partially raised on the south side of Chicago in a household marked by domestic violence, she was often left to fend for herself. By 14, Samia had been abandoned, abused, and broken. Right there, while she felt all hope was lost, she heard the Gospel for the first time and gave her life to Jesus Christ.

Amongst ages 24 to 33, she experienced her highest highs and lowest lows-rededicating her life to Christ, finishing school, getting both married and divorced, losing her little brother, and being left to pick up the pieces. Today, she wears many hats, including attorney, mentor, author, and most importantly, minister of Jesus Christ, sharing the Gospel with anyone who will listen and working with youth and young adults in need of hope.

From crying on a jail cell floor to crying tears of joy, Samia is a living witness that nothing is too hard for God.

You can purchase a copy of“Samia, Come Forth!” on Amazon or Barnes and Noble .

About Samia Young:

Samia Young is a licensed attorney, business professional, and a bold voice for Jesus Christ in the state of Ohio. She is known for her powerful testimony and heart for the lost. Her training ground? The streets-where she ministered to gang members, drug addicts, and anyone who would listen. Samia earned her BA in criminal justice from Metro State University and her JD from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. She is determined to share her testimony all over the nation and beyond to help others break free from bondage through the power of Jesus Christ.