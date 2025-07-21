Estate Planning Attorney Stephanie Himel-Nelson Of Jennifer Porter Law Featured In News Segment Highlighting Importance Of Estate Planning For Families

In a recent WTKR News 3 segment, estate planning attorney Stephanie Himel-Nelson of Jennifer Porter Law emphasized the critical importance of early estate planning for families. The segment spotlighted Virginia Beach resident and firm client Danyiele Peterson, who turned to estate planning after experiencing firsthand the complications of managing a loved one's estate without proper legal preparation. Himel-Nelson's appearance underscored how early action can spare families from unnecessary stress and financial burdens during difficult times.

As an estate planning attorney at Jennifer Porter Law, Himel-Nelson explained that most people don't realize how significantly estate planning can affect their family's well-being.“Only about 30% of people have done any form of estate planning,” she noted, pointing to a widespread lack of preparation. Peterson's experience highlighted this gap. After her father passed away without a will or trust, she was faced with a process of sorting through assets during an emotionally taxing time. To avoid the same challenges for her own family, she established a trust with Himel-Nelson's assistance that clearly defines her medical and legal wishes, including who should make decisions on her behalf.

The segment captured a growing awareness in Virginia Beach around estate planning and its impact. Estate planning attorney Stephanie Himel-Nelson of Jennifer Porter Law provided practical insight into the planning process, explaining how she guides clients through their various options.“This is what a will might look like for an individual, this is what a trust might look like, and also, here's what happens when no planning is done,” she said. Without legal documents like wills and powers of attorney, the state decides how assets are distributed, which can lead to complications, especially in blended families or those with unique needs.

Stephanie Himel-Nelson outlined the tangible benefits of estate planning: control, protection, and cost savings.“The first benefit is that it keeps individuals in control, not the state. The second – it allows for protection of the family and the individual during a vulnerable time. And then finally, it can save the family a great deal of time, money, and stress,” she said. Her practical approach resonates with families seeking clarity, not complexity, during some of life's most uncertain moments.

Beyond creating a will or a trust, Himel-Nelson urged residents to review and update their estate plans regularly.“Look at your powers of attorney for health and finances. Are those agents still available?” she asked. Many individuals designate their parents for these roles, but aging parents may pass away or become unable to serve, making it vital to have backup decision-makers identified in the plan.

The story also touched on the legal fallback when no estate plan exists. If the state steps in, a legal hierarchy determines how assets are distributed: beginning with a spouse and possibly children, and extending outward to parents, siblings, and other relatives. This default system may not reflect a person's actual wishes, particularly in blended families, and it often leaves families with more questions than answers.

The local feature served as both a wake-up call and a helpful guide for Virginia Beach residents considering estate planning. Himel-Nelson's message is consistent: planning now can prevent hardship later. Whether it's drafting a will, creating a trust, or assigning powers of attorney, these decisions can make a lasting difference for loved ones during moments of vulnerability.

Families who want to stay in control of their legacy, reduce burdens on loved ones, and ensure their personal wishes are honored can take a proactive step by speaking with an estate planning attorney. Stephanie Himel-Nelson continues to advocate for greater awareness and encourages regular reviews of existing documents to keep them up to date with life changes.

About Jennifer Porter Law:

Jennifer Porter Law is a Virginia-based law firm serving individuals and families with a focus on estate planning and related legal matters. The firm is committed to providing clients with thoughtful, practical solutions that reflect their values and priorities. Jennifer Porter Law offers compassionate, knowledgeable support to clients looking to secure their legacy and protect their loved ones through careful legal planning.

About Stephanie Himel-Nelson, Esq.:

Stephanie Himel-Nelson is the principal estate planning attorney at Jennifer Porter Law with over two decades of legal experience. She earned her law degree from George Washington University School of Law and is licensed to practice in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Himel-Nelson takes a practical approach to estate planning, guiding families through the differences between wills, trusts, and the consequences of having no plan at all. She is dedicated to making estate planning accessible and understandable for families throughout Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas.

