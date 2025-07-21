Stay Cool Through Hurricane Season: Cool Rays Highlights Emergency HVAC Preparedness Tips For Florida Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



As hurricane season brings increased risk of power outages, wind damage, and flooding across the Space Coast, Cool Rays Air Conditioning & Heating is encouraging homeowners in Cocoa, Palm Bay, Rockledge, and surrounding communities to take proactive steps to protect their HVAC systems from storm-related damage.

Hurricanes can lead to costly repairs if HVAC systems are left unprotected. Cool Rays has released a list of key preparedness tips to help local homeowners minimize risk and ensure their systems are ready for the months ahead.

Power Down Before the Storm: Turn off your air conditioning system at the breaker to avoid damage from power surges and outages.

Secure Outdoor Units: Fasten the condenser unit with hurricane-rated straps or brackets to keep it stable in high winds.

Cover, But Don't Seal: Use a breathable, weather-resistant cover to shield the outdoor unit from flying debris and excess moisture.

Clear the Surrounding Area: Remove outdoor furniture, yard tools, and tree limbs that could become airborne hazards. Schedule Pre-Storm Maintenance: A quick system inspection can catch potential issues and improve performance in high-humidity conditions.

Cool Rays also offers emergency HVAC service to help customers recover quickly after storms. Their certified technicians are trained to handle flooded units, system failures, and generator-compatible upgrades, with fast dispatch across Brevard County and surrounding areas.

Cool Rays Air Conditioning & Heating is a local, family-owned business with a strong reputation for fast, honest, and dependable HVAC services. Based in Cocoa, they serve residential and commercial clients across Palm Bay, Rockledge, and nearby areas. Their services include:



A/C installation

HVAC system repairs and diagnostics

Preventive maintenance program Indoor air quality solutions

With a focus on customer care, Cool Rays uses flat-rate pricing, upfront estimates, and high-efficiency equipment to deliver lasting comfort and peace of mind. They are fully licensed and insured, and committed to helping Florida families stay cool-no matter what the weather brings.

To schedule a pre-storm system check or to learn more, visit or call (321) 292-2329.