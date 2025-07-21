Stay Cool Through Hurricane Season: Cool Rays Highlights Emergency HVAC Preparedness Tips For Florida Homeowners
As hurricane season brings increased risk of power outages, wind damage, and flooding across the Space Coast, Cool Rays Air Conditioning & Heating is encouraging homeowners in Cocoa, Palm Bay, Rockledge, and surrounding communities to take proactive steps to protect their HVAC systems from storm-related damage.
Hurricanes can lead to costly repairs if HVAC systems are left unprotected. Cool Rays has released a list of key preparedness tips to help local homeowners minimize risk and ensure their systems are ready for the months ahead.
HVAC Hurricane Preparedness Tips:
Power Down Before the Storm: Turn off your air conditioning system at the breaker to avoid damage from power surges and outages.
Secure Outdoor Units: Fasten the condenser unit with hurricane-rated straps or brackets to keep it stable in high winds.
Cover, But Don't Seal: Use a breathable, weather-resistant cover to shield the outdoor unit from flying debris and excess moisture.
Clear the Surrounding Area: Remove outdoor furniture, yard tools, and tree limbs that could become airborne hazards.
Schedule Pre-Storm Maintenance: A quick system inspection can catch potential issues and improve performance in high-humidity conditions.
Cool Rays also offers emergency HVAC service to help customers recover quickly after storms. Their certified technicians are trained to handle flooded units, system failures, and generator-compatible upgrades, with fast dispatch across Brevard County and surrounding areas.
More About Cool Rays:
Cool Rays Air Conditioning & Heating is a local, family-owned business with a strong reputation for fast, honest, and dependable HVAC services. Based in Cocoa, they serve residential and commercial clients across Palm Bay, Rockledge, and nearby areas. Their services include:
A/C installation
HVAC system repairs and diagnostics
Preventive maintenance program
Indoor air quality solutions
With a focus on customer care, Cool Rays uses flat-rate pricing, upfront estimates, and high-efficiency equipment to deliver lasting comfort and peace of mind. They are fully licensed and insured, and committed to helping Florida families stay cool-no matter what the weather brings.
To schedule a pre-storm system check or to learn more, visit or call (321) 292-2329.
