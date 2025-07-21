Sand Explorer Gmbh Plans To Accelerate Global Expansion Through Subsidiaries Calls On Hospitality Operators To Partner In Profit-Sharing Finance
“Operators tell us that traditional debt has become expensive and equity partners rarely share their day-to-day vision,” said a Sand Explorer spokesperson.“Our profit-sharing structure fills that gap: operators keep operational control, we carry the financing load, and both sides win when guests are happy.”
Financing Model Highlights through Sand Explorer's subsidiaries:
- 100 % Tailored Capital Stack: senior or mezzanine bridge, capex loans or complete acquisition financing.
- Performance-Based Return: Sand Explorer GmbH only profits when the property does, protecting cash flow in softer cycles.
- Global Mandate: Current portfolio and pipeline span Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.
- Speed to Close: Indicative term sheet within 10 business days of receiving a complete data room.
About Sand Explorer GmbH
Founded in 2018, Sand Explorer GmbH operates, leases and finances hospitality properties internationally, building a fast-growing, flexible portfolio of high-quality, high-yield assets. The firm combines real-estate expertise with an operator-centric mindset, offering bespoke capital solutions that unlock growth for entrepreneurial hoteliers.
