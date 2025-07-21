Sand Explorer Gmbh Plans To Accelerate Global Expansion Through Subsidiaries Calls On Hospitality Operators To Partner In Profit-Sharing Finance

MENAFN - GetNews)Sand Explorer GmbH, the Vienna-based specialist in financing and operating hospitality real-estate, today announced a major global expansion drive through its subsidiaries. The company is actively seeking hotel, resort, hostel and serviced-apartment operators on every continent that need fresh capital to (re)develop, refurbish or scale their properties. Sand Explorer funds the bricks-and-mortar and selected FF&E and, in return, participates directly in the asset's operating profit, fully aligning incentives between investor and operator.

“Operators tell us that traditional debt has become expensive and equity partners rarely share their day-to-day vision,” said a Sand Explorer spokesperson.“Our profit-sharing structure fills that gap: operators keep operational control, we carry the financing load, and both sides win when guests are happy.”

Financing Model Highlights through Sand Explorer's subsidiaries:

- 100 % Tailored Capital Stack: senior or mezzanine bridge, capex loans or complete acquisition financing.

- Performance-Based Return: Sand Explorer GmbH only profits when the property does, protecting cash flow in softer cycles.

- Global Mandate: Current portfolio and pipeline span Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

- Speed to Close: Indicative term sheet within 10 business days of receiving a complete data room.

About Sand Explorer GmbH

Founded in 2018, Sand Explorer GmbH operates, leases and finances hospitality properties internationally, building a fast-growing, flexible portfolio of high-quality, high-yield assets. The firm combines real-estate expertise with an operator-centric mindset, offering bespoke capital solutions that unlock growth for entrepreneurial hoteliers.

