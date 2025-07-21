Iqgen Launches Beta Platform To Rebuild U.S. Solar Market With Inclusive Financing Tools

Dover, DE - July 21, 2025 - IQGen today announced the beta launch of its all-in-one solar financing and development platform, engineered to revive a solar market under pressure from rising rates, credit denials, and stalled pipelines. The platform introduces powerful financial products to help homeowners, EPCs, Sales Orgs and developers deploy projects with stability and flexibility.

Flagship Products Powering the Platform

Equity Hybrid Option – A Lifeline for Credit-Denied Homeowners

This offering serves homeowners turned away by traditional lenders by providing access with just a 500 minimum credit score and no payments until the home is sold or inherited. Now available in 15 states including California, Florida, and Arizona, it removes debt burden barriers to clean energy.

Commercial PPAs & Community Solar – Scaling to 50MW

IQGen enables developers to structure power purchase agreements and tax equity for commercial and community solar projects up to 50 megawatts. With rapid execution tools and direct access to capital, it helps scale clean power in schools, cities, and industrial sectors.

Solar Hybrid Mortgage (Powered by AWM)

Designed for homeowners with credit scores as low as 580, this product expands access across 39 states, offering a smart alternative when solar-only credit fails. Backed by AWM, it's one of the most inclusive clean energy financing tools in the market.

Purpose-Built Technology

The IQGen platform streamlines the solar lifecycle-from lead to funding-by integrating project tracking, lender matching, and real-time analytics into one seamless experience for developers, installers, and financiers.

“Solar is broken for the people who need it most. We're fixing that,” said Mark Chavez, Target Intelligence Air Force Veteran and now President of Business Development for IQGen.“Whether you're losing projects to credit denials or a homeowner told 'no' by traditional lenders, IQGen is here to say 'yes' and get your project over the finish line.”

About IQGen

IQGen is a fintech-powered solar platform delivering inclusive financing, development tools, and clean energy access for U.S. homeowners and developers.

Learn more at