Planning A Bathroom Remodel? Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing Shares What To Know Before Moving Plumbing Fixtures

MENAFN - GetNews)



Homeowners across the Triangle planning a bathroom renovation should think twice before relocating tubs, toilets, or sinks without a solid plumbing plan.

Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing, serving Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Knightdale, Wake Forest, and Morrisville, is helping residents avoid costly setbacks by highlighting key plumbing considerations before moving fixtures during a remodel.

While cosmetic upgrades like tile and lighting are important, changing the location of plumbing fixtures often requires more than just design preferences-it involves pipe rerouting, venting adjustments, and strict code compliance. Failing to address these properly can lead to drainage issues, low water pressure, or future repairs.

What Homeowners Should Know Before Moving Fixtures:



Pipe Access and Routing: Moving a toilet or shower may require opening walls or flooring to access drain lines and supply pipes. Proper rerouting ensures efficient water flow and drainage.

Ventilation Requirements: Each plumbing fixture must be correctly vented to avoid sewer gas odors and ensure smooth drainage. Inadequate venting can lead to slow drains or gurgling noises.

Water Pressure Balance: Changes to fixture locations can affect water pressure. Rebalancing the system ensures consistent performance across the bathroom. Local Plumbing Codes: North Carolina building codes specify pipe sizing, spacing, and materials. Licensed plumbers at Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing ensure all remodels meet code and pass inspection.



The company works closely with homeowners and contractors to develop plumbing plans that align with the renovation's design and timeline, while minimizing the risk of costly delays or rework.

Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing also offers fixture upgrades, valve replacements, and water efficiency consultations for those looking to enhance functionality and sustainability during their remodel.

Schedule a Plumbing Remodel Consultation

Homeowners planning a bathroom renovation in Raleigh, Cary, or nearby areas can schedule a consultation with Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing by calling (919) 755-1957 or visiting .

About Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing

Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing is a trusted provider of HVAC and plumbing services for residential customers across Raleigh and the surrounding communities. With a commitment to quality workmanship, transparent communication, and timely service, the team handles everything from repairs and remodels to system upgrades and preventive maintenance.