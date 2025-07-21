Jordan Welcomes Joint Statement By 25 Nations On Situation In Occupied Palestinian Territories

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs welcomed a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of 25 countries regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, which called for an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza and stressed Israel's obligation to abide by international humanitarian law.The statement also rejected all forms of forced displacement and any demographic or geographic alterations in the occupied Palestinian territories.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed Jordan's appreciation for the positions outlined in the statement, particularly its rejection of settlement expansion, support for civilian protection, insistence on the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the removal of restrictions on the work of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations.Qudah noted that the statement aligns with ongoing international efforts to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza by achieving a permanent and immediate ceasefire. He reaffirmed Jordan's support for mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a lasting truce.He reiterated Jordan's unequivocal rejection of Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as settler violence against Palestinians, emphasizing the Kingdom's continued support for all political and diplomatic efforts to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.