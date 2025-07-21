Azerbaijani SOFAZ Cranks Up Its Investments In Real Estate Funds

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investments of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in real estate funds amounted to 4.56 billion manat ($2.68 billion) by the end of last year.

The data obtained by Trend from SOFAZ shows that this figure rose by 382 million manat ($224.7 million) or 9.1 percent compared to the previous year (4.18 billion manat or $2.46 billion).

Established in 1999 with assets amounting to $271 million at the time, SOFAZ is an extrabudgetary fund that operates as a distinct legal entity, independent of the government or central bank. SOFAZ protects and judiciously administers energy-derived revenues for current and forthcoming generations. A fundamental principle of SOFAZ is transparency. During this era, the Fund has evolved institutionally and attained international recognition as an asset management organization.