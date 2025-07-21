Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani SOFAZ Cranks Up Its Investments In Real Estate Funds

Azerbaijani SOFAZ Cranks Up Its Investments In Real Estate Funds


2025-07-21 07:09:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Investments of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in real estate funds amounted to 4.56 billion manat ($2.68 billion) by the end of last year.

The data obtained by Trend from SOFAZ shows that this figure rose by 382 million manat ($224.7 million) or 9.1 percent compared to the previous year (4.18 billion manat or $2.46 billion).

Established in 1999 with assets amounting to $271 million at the time, SOFAZ is an extrabudgetary fund that operates as a distinct legal entity, independent of the government or central bank. SOFAZ protects and judiciously administers energy-derived revenues for current and forthcoming generations. A fundamental principle of SOFAZ is transparency. During this era, the Fund has evolved institutionally and attained international recognition as an asset management organization.

MENAFN21072025000187011040ID1109829039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search