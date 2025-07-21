G7 Voices 'Serious Concerns' Over Investigation Targeting NABU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a declaration by the diplomats, published on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

The G7 is closely monitoring developments at the NABU, including investigations of several Bureau employees suspected of committing crimes.

“We met today with NABU, have serious concerns and intend to discuss these developments with government leaders,” the statement reads.

The ambassadors emphasized their shared commitment to support transparency, independent institutions, and good governance, and reiterated that they value partnerships in Ukraine aimed at jointly combating corruption.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová emphasized on X that Ukraine has made tremendous progress in reforms, despite being at war and defending itself against Russian aggression.

“Now it is as important as ever to preserve the reform achievements to maintain the support needed to prevail over the enemy,” she stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted at least 70 searches today targeting employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).