Shmyhal, Rutte Discuss Initiative To Procure U.S. Weapons For Ukraine
“We are grateful to all countries that have expressed their willingness to join,” the Minister of Defense stated.
The conversation with the NATO Secretary General took place following the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format). The two officials summarized the outcomes of the meeting and coordinated further efforts.
Shmyhal also thanked the head of the Alliance for his strong speech in support of Ukraine during the session.Read also: Shmyhal outlines key partner decisions following 29th Ramstein meetin
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 21, participants in the 29th UDCG meeting discussed strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram
