Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Number of Shares
|Percentage of Votes
|For
|Withheld
|For
|Withheld
|Scott Sneddon
|10,923,102
|0
|100 %
|0%
|William R. Newlin
|10,923,102
|0
|100 %
|0%
|John L. Brooks III
|10,923,102
|0
|100 %
|0%
|Dietrich Stephan
|10,923,102
|0
|100 %
|0%
|John Hathaway
|10,923,102
|0
|100 %
|0%
|Lorne Sugarman
|10,923,102
|0
|100 %
|0%
The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:
|Motion
|Number of Shares For
|Percentage of Votes For
|Appointment of Auditors
|10,923,102
|100 %
About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.
First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases
Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.
For additional information on Sharp, please visit: .
Contacts:
Scott Sneddon, PhD, JD
Chief Executive Officer
412-206-5303 or ...
