Pacific Arc Resources Announces Failure To File Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PAV.H) ("Pacific Arc" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the 'BCSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") prohibiting the trading by any person of any of the securities of the Company in Canada.

The FFTCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 (the "Annual Filings") by May 31, 2025, in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

The reason for the delay is due the Company and its auditors, Saturna Group requiring additional time to complete the audit and quality procedures. The Company notes that there has been no issue between the Company and the auditor regarding and matter of accounting or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing principles or procedures. The Company's management and audit committee will continue to work with its auditors to provide all necessary information and complete the Annul Filings. The Company expects to file its Annual Filings on or around July 25, 2025.

The Company will provide updates if and when necessary, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Pacific Arc Resources Inc.

Pacific Arc is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario incorporated under the BCBCA.

