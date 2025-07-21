Kuwait Reiterates Strong Condemnation Over Israeli Occupation Unjust Blockade Of Gaza

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 21 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait reiterated its condemnation and denunciation of the unjust blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation on Gaza Strip, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
The statement added the unjust blockage is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and disregards relevant international legitimacy resolutions, particularly Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2417, which condemns the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in conflict situations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Kuwait's condemnation of these grave and brutal crimes, including the killing of food seekers.
The statement stressed the need for the international community and the Security Council to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities and work to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions, lift the blockade imposed on the people in Gaza Strip, and to allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid.
The ministry also called to halt the genocide and systematic starvation on the Palestinian people. (end)
