Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Establishes New Football Governor Act


2025-07-21 07:07:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 21 (KUNA) -- UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced Monday a Football Governance Act, establishing new Independent Football Regulator to safeguard the future of the national sport.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "this is a proud and defining moment for English football, as someone who has loved the game all my life, I know just how deeply it runs through our communities. It's where memories are made, and generations come together."
Our landmark Football Governance Act delivers on the promise we made to fans. It will protect the clubs they cherish, and the vital role they play in our economy, Starmer said.
The Department statement highlighted that the Governance Act followed a long journey to law, which began following the attempted breakaway European Super League, and a series of high-profile cases of clubs facing financial ruin. (end)
