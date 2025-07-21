Tourist Footfall In J&K Crosses 7.6 Crore Since 2020: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Centre on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a footfall of over 7.65 crore domestic and 1.47 lakh foreign tourists over the last five years, but admitted that no formal study has been conducted so far to assess how much employment this boom in tourism has generated in the region.

Responding to a question in the Monsoon Session, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed that a total of 7,66,85,482 tourists visited the Union Territory between 2020 and 2024. This includes 76,537,741 domestic visitors and 147,741 foreign tourists.

The data shows a significant jump in tourist arrivals over the years.

In 2020, the region saw 25,19,524 domestic tourists and 5,317 foreign tourists.

In 2021, numbers surged to 1,13,14,920 domestic and 1,650 foreign visitors, marking an annual growth of 349.09% in domestic arrivals.

The upward trend continued:

In 2022, 1,84,99,332 domestic and 19,985 foreign tourists arrived.

In 2023, domestic tourist arrivals touched 2,06,79,336, with 55,337 foreigners.

In 2024, the numbers peaked at 2,35,24,629 domestic and 65,452 foreign tourists.

On infrastructure development, Shekhawat informed that under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the Ministry sanctioned six tourism-related projects for J&K in 2016–17, with a total outlay of Rs 519.58 crore. All projects have been physically completed, the reply stated.

The completed projects include:

Development of tourist circuits covering Jammu, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Uri, Kargil, and Leh

Tourist facility development at Jammu-Rajouri-Shopian-Pulwama

Reconstruction of assets destroyed in the 2014 floods under the PM Development Package

Development at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev

Facilities in Anantnag, Kishtwar, Pahalgam, Zanskar Padum, and Ranjit Sagar Dam

Tourist infrastructure in Gulmarg, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kargil, and Leh

However, the ministry clarified that no formal study has been conducted so far to assess the direct or indirect employment generated through these projects over the last five years.