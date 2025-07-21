Tourist Footfall In J&K Crosses 7.6 Crore Since 2020: Govt
Responding to a question in the Monsoon Session, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed that a total of 7,66,85,482 tourists visited the Union Territory between 2020 and 2024. This includes 76,537,741 domestic visitors and 147,741 foreign tourists.
The data shows a significant jump in tourist arrivals over the years.
In 2020, the region saw 25,19,524 domestic tourists and 5,317 foreign tourists.
In 2021, numbers surged to 1,13,14,920 domestic and 1,650 foreign visitors, marking an annual growth of 349.09% in domestic arrivals.Read Also CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Travel & Tourism Fair Kolkata-2025 2025 Not An Easy Year, But Tourism Returning To J&K: CM
The upward trend continued:
In 2022, 1,84,99,332 domestic and 19,985 foreign tourists arrived.
In 2023, domestic tourist arrivals touched 2,06,79,336, with 55,337 foreigners.
In 2024, the numbers peaked at 2,35,24,629 domestic and 65,452 foreign tourists.
On infrastructure development, Shekhawat informed that under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the Ministry sanctioned six tourism-related projects for J&K in 2016–17, with a total outlay of Rs 519.58 crore. All projects have been physically completed, the reply stated.
The completed projects include:
Development of tourist circuits covering Jammu, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Anantnag, Uri, Kargil, and Leh
Tourist facility development at Jammu-Rajouri-Shopian-Pulwama
Reconstruction of assets destroyed in the 2014 floods under the PM Development Package
Development at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev
Facilities in Anantnag, Kishtwar, Pahalgam, Zanskar Padum, and Ranjit Sagar Dam
Tourist infrastructure in Gulmarg, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kargil, and Leh
However, the ministry clarified that no formal study has been conducted so far to assess the direct or indirect employment generated through these projects over the last five years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment