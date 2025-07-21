Widespread Rainfall Soaks Kashmir, Met Predicts More

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fresh rainfall on Monday as the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more wet weather till July 23, issuing yellow and orange alerts across the region.

The fresh spell of rain has brought a marginal dip in daytime heat in parts of Kashmir, although the temperatures in several areas remained above normal. Srinagar, the summer capital, sizzled at 34.9°C-well above the seasonal average. Qazigund recorded 29.0°C, Pahalgam 28.0°C, and Kupwara topped the chart at 35.3°C. Kokernag and Gulmarg stood at 30.8°C and 23.5°C respectively.

In contrast, the Jammu region experienced cooler-than-usual temperatures following heavy rainfall in several areas. Katra recorded the highest precipitation in the last 24 hours, with 184.2 mm of rain, while Jammu city logged 31.6 mm since morning.

According to Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT, intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places across J&K till July 23.“Intense showers are likely at a few places, while heavy rainfall is expected in isolated pockets,” he said.

The MeT has issued an advisory warning of potential flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas. A rise in the water level of rivers, streams, and local nallahs is anticipated, with waterlogging likely in low-lying areas.

Looking ahead, the weather from July 24 to 27 is expected to remain unsettled, with brief showers possible at scattered locations.

Authorities have urged people living in landslide-prone areas and near water bodies to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall periods.

Landslides Kill 2, Injure 15 in J&K

Two persons, including a young schoolboy and a pilgrim from Maharashtra, lost their lives and at least 15 others sustained injuries after heavy rains triggered multiple landslides across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, disrupting normal life and forcing authorities to suspend the Vaishno Devi yatra.

The 11-year-old boy, a resident of Saujiyan in Poonch district, died after a landslide hit a school bus near Buffliaz. Officials said the bus was ferrying students to a nearby private school when debris from a hillock suddenly fell on the vehicle, injuring several children.“The boy was declared dead at the hospital. Seven other students are under treatment,” a local official said.

In another tragic incident, a 45-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra was killed and eight others were injured in a landslide near the Adhkuwari area along the Vaishno Devi route in Katra. Authorities immediately suspended the yatra as rescue teams rushed to the spot.“The yatra will remain suspended until the weather improves,” said an official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a critical lifeline connecting the valley with the rest of the country, also remained blocked at several stretches due to landslides and shooting stones in Ramban and Udhampur districts, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Officials said restoration work was underway but warned of further disruptions.

The weather office had already issued an orange alert for Jammu and a yellow alert for Kashmir, forecasting heavy rainfall between July 21 and 23. Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said,“Intermittent moderate rain and thundershowers are expected to continue, with the possibility of intense showers and flash floods in vulnerable areas.”

Katra recorded the highest rainfall of the day with 184.2 mm, while Jammu city received 31.6 mm. Kashmir too witnessed a dip in temperature as rainfall lashed several areas in the evening. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9°C, with MeT officials warning of possible waterlogging, mudslides, and landslips in hilly terrain.

In view of the forecast, authorities have advised people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and avoid venturing near hilly slopes and water bodies.

The administration has put disaster response teams on alert as the region braces for two more days of volatile weather.