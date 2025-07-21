ECLAC Will Reaffirm The Region's Commitment To Fulfilling The 2030 Agenda In A Complex International Context

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will reaffirm the region's commitment to fulfilling the 2030 Agenda amid a complex international context at the meeting of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2025 (HLPF), taking place through Wednesday, July 23 in New York under the theme of“Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals for leaving no one behind.”

ECLAC's delegation will be led by its executive secretary, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, who will underscore the urgency of reaching agreements and sharing experiences to overcome Latin America and the Caribbean's lag in fulfilling this global agenda.

“No social actor, on their own, can achieve fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Without cooperation and without partnerships, there is no 2030 Agenda,” the UN regional commission's highest authority has said.

According to studies by ECLAC, less than one-fourth of the 2030 Agenda's targets have been met or are forecast to be met in the next five years in the region, which means that significant additional efforts are needed.“In that regard, financing continues to be a huge challenge. It is also necessary to strengthen international and regional cooperation, and multisectoral partnerships,” ECLAC's Executive Secretary has emphasized.

Under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2025 is being held just after the International Conference on Financing for Development in Sevilla, which concluded with a renewed call for urgent action to close the startling $4 trillion dollar annual financing gap for achieving the SDGs, stressing the need for increased investment and systemic reform in the global financial architecture.

During that conference, in which ECLAC had active participation , Executive Secretary José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs stated that in the face of financing for development challenges, Latin American and Caribbean countries must strengthen their capacities to mobilize resources and forge renewed cooperation mechanisms.

In the framework of the high-level political forum on Sustainable Development 2025, Peru – the country serving as chair of ECLAC in the 2024-2026 biennium – will present the conclusions and recommendations arising from the eighth meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development , which took place on March 31-April 4, 2025 at ECLAC's main headquarters in Chile.

ECLAC, meanwhile, will participate in various events relevant to the region's development. The majority of them will be attended by the executive secretary, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, who will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with numerous authorities.

Monday, July 21:



Accelerating Social Progress to Boost SDG Implementation: A UN DESA Global Policy Dialogue , organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Side event organized by ECLAC Latin America and the Caribbean in the Final Five Years of the 2030 Agenda: Territorialization and the Role of Voluntary Local Reviews (VLRs) to Accelerate Progress Towards the SDGs , from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT (GMT -4), where participants will analyze concrete experiences and encourage exchanges between local, national and regional actors. In addition, the English version of ECLAC's online course on territorialization and VLRs will be officially launched. Event of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and ECLAC, with the two organizations endorsing a joint statement.

Tuesday, July 22:



Regional Perspectives on SDG Implementation , organized by ECOSOC. Policy Dialogue“Together Towards Tomorrow. Social Progress for Sustainable Development: From Barbados to Qatar , ” organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The post ECLAC will reaffirm the region's commitment to fulfilling the 2030 Agenda in a Complex International Context appeared first on Caribbean News Global .