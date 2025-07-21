Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Argentina Heightens Security At Tri-Border Area Amid Fears Of Iranian And Hezbollah Presence


2025-07-21 07:00:48
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's government has taken strong steps to tighten border controls in the Tri-Border Area - where Argentina meets Brazil and Paraguay - after official reports noted possible infiltration by Iranian agents and Hezbollah supporters.

The region, which includes the cities of Puerto Iguazú, Foz do Iguaçu, and Ciudad del Este, has a large trading community and is known for weak enforcement, making it attractive for illegal activity.

Earlier in 2024, Argentine authorities found that a former Iranian vice president entered the country on a tourist visa without proper registration.

This incident triggered a new wave of security checks, leading to more than 300 federal officers being redeployed and intelligence-gathering operations getting a boost.

The government has set up a special command center to better track suspicious movement and prevent smuggling and potential terror-related funding.



Officials say that some local businesses and charities might have sent money to Hezbollah under the cover of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Treasury and Argentina's Security Ministry have both named this region as a source of illegal finance for the group.
Argentina Tightens Security to Curb Illegal Cross-Border Finance
Arrest records and asset freezes, like those involving known Hezbollah supporter Assad Ahmad Barakat, further underline these risks.

Argentina has signed new security deals with Paraguay and works closely with the FBI and Brazilian officials to monitor financial transactions across the area.

The authorities affirm that most of the local population, including the Arab and Muslim business community, conduct business legally. Still, they warn that a minority abuses weak border rules for illegal gain.

The tighter controls bring new compliance checks for business, affecting the fast flow of goods and money across borders. Officials insist these moves are essential for keeping trade safe and legal, not stifling it.

All information in this report comes from official government or law enforcement sources, with no speculation or unsupported claims.

