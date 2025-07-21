Morocco, North Macedonia Reaffirm Shared Willingness To Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
Morocco and North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs Ministers Mr. Nasser Bourita and Mr. Timčo Mucunski reaffirmed their shared willingness to strengthen bilateral partnership in a Joint Statement signed following their meeting on Monday in Skopje.
The two ministers highlighted the outstanding relations uniting Morocco and North Macedonia and expressed their determination to further deepen them, based on friendship, mutual respect, and shared interests.
They also emphasized their commitment to enhancing economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two countries by identifying high-potential strategic sectors, particularly tourism.
Driven by the common goals of Rabat and Skopje, Mr. Bourita and Mucunski agreed to strengthen political consultations and coordination within international bodies.
As part of this visit, Mr. Bourita was received in audience by the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, H.E. Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and also held talks with the President of the Assembly MAfrim Gashi.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.
