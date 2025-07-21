New U.S. Housing Policies May Boost Foreclosures & Investment Opportunities In 2025

ForeclosureListings

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the housing market facing affordability headwinds and shifting buyer behavior, recent announcements from Washington may provide a new lifeline to homebuyers and investors across America. ForeclosureListings, a trusted name in distressed real estate for over 25 years, is closely watching proposed legislation that could dramatically impact the real estate landscape.According to a Newsweek report, President Trump has voiced support for a bill that would eliminate capital gains tax on primary home sales. This move is being hailed as a potential game-changer for homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals alike, offering a powerful incentive to sell and reinvest in property.“This would be a very big positive,” Trump told supporters, emphasizing its potential to unlock inventory and drive renewed activity.In a separate policy shift, FHFA Director Bill Pulte has issued a directive allowing rent payment histories to count toward mortgage qualification - an overdue adjustment that could help millions of renters make the leap to homeownership.“It's absurd that someone can pay $2,200 in rent monthly but can't qualify for a $1,750 mortgage,” said Pulte, in a viral X post.While national home price growth has slowed to 1.8%, its lowest level since 2012, some Midwest and Northeast cities are bucking the trend. Realtor data shows cities like Decatur, IL (up 12.4%) and Weirton, WV, leading the nation in home appreciation. Analysts credit these gains to affordability, limited inventory, and proximity to urban hubs.“These overlooked cities are where buyers are finding real value today,” said a spokesperson from ForeclosureListings.“We're seeing increased investor interest and buyer inquiries in markets that were barely on the radar five years ago.”At the intersection of these trends, ForeclosureListings continues to expand its platform, offering both foreclosure listings and non-foreclosure fixer-uppers sourced from a national broker network. With daily updates and comprehensive property data, buyers can explore investment opportunities before they hit traditional tv listing platforms.As the landscape evolves, savvy buyers are positioning themselves to act - whether it's by tracking tax policy changes, exploring affordable breakout markets, or securing properties below market value. For investors and first-time homebuyers alike, 2025 may become a pivotal year.For more information, visit ForeclosureListings and access distressed property listings across all 50 states.Media Contact:ForeclosureListings Media Team...

