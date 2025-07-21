Cuhaci Peterson Teams With NVIDIA To Empower Workforce
CP's Director of Information Technology, Rakesh Carpenter, provided an exclusive, inside look at the company's tech shift in a recent interview with NVIDIA.
"Before implementing NVIDIA virtual GPUs, we were limited to hiring talent near our physical offices," Carpenter explains. "Now we can recruit specialized expertise nationwide. For example, refrigeration engineers are in short supply in the Orlando area, so we've been recruiting talent from Kansas, the Carolinas and Texas."
As far as what is to come, Carpenter added, "Our next iteration of VDI will focus on application optimization." "When we first deployed, every user received the same resources and software. We are now implementing discipline-specific resource allocation, so structural engineers, project architects and other specialists only see the tools relevant to their work," he continued.
