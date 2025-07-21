Gold Coast Health Plan Appoints Acting Chief Medical Officer To Permanent Role

"Dr. Cruz has devoted his career to caring for low-income and vulnerable populations," said Dr. Felix Nuñez, GCHP's chief executive officer. "He is a mission-driven leader with extensive experience in health education, health care administration, and care systems transformation who is committed to improving the health outcomes and reducing the health care inequities experienced by our most vulnerable members. I am confident that he will help lead us into the next phase of our work as we continue to find new ways to connect our members with care."

Dr. Cruz joined GCHP in 2023 as senior medical director, where he focused on delivering high-quality care through an integrated and coordinated network. He has been serving as acting CMO since Aug. 2024, succeeding Dr. Nuñez, who was named CEO in May.

"I am honored to lead a team dedicated to ensuring that every member has access to high-quality, compassionate care," Dr. Cruz said. "I am driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality health care – no matter their background or circumstance – and I am proud to bring that commitment to my role as CMO and to continue serving the Ventura County community with dedication and purpose."

Prior to joining GCHP, Dr. Cruz served as CMO of Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and Molina Healthcare of California, where he oversaw clinical programs including utilization and care management, pharmacy, quality improvement, and implementation of California's CalAIM initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at AltaMed Health Services, Health Management Associates, and Arcadian Management Services, and led family medicine residency programs across Southern California.

A U.S. Navy veteran and champion of medical education, Dr. Cruz currently serves as President of Latinx Physicians of California, a statewide advocacy organization. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and completed his residency at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles.

About Gold Coast Health Plan

Gold Coast Health Plan proudly serves nearly 245,000 Medi-Cal members in Ventura County through its network of primary care physicians, specialists, behavioral health providers and hospitals. Since its founding in 2011, Gold Coast Health Plan has been committed to providing access to high-quality care and improving its members' health, including 1 in 3 county residents, 1 in 6 seniors, and 1 in 2 children under the age of 5. To learn more, visit: .

