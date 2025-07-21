Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Whitaker Named Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, Ashland


2025-07-21 05:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that the board of directors has named William C. Whitaker, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ashland, effective July 18, 2025. Whitaker has been serving as the company's interim chief financial officer.

Whitaker joined Ashland in 2015. He has held several positions of increasing responsibility in corporate development, treasury, financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and investor relations.

Prior to Ashland, Whitaker held roles outside of the company within private equity and transaction advisory services. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Ohio State University and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

“I want to congratulate William on this well-deserved appointment,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland.“I am confident in his leadership and ability to thrive in this role while helping Ashland achieve new heights.”

About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,960 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and to learn more.

TM Trademark, Ashland, or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

