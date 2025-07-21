Valvoline Inc. To Report Financial Results For Third Quarter 2025 And Host Webcast On August 6
LEXINGTON, Ky., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter on August 6, 2025. A live audio webcast with analysts and investors will also be held on August 6, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET.
The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at . Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.
About Valvoline Inc.
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at approximately 2,100 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including the 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Investor Relations
Elizabeth B. Clevinger
+1 (859) 357-3155
[email protected]
Media Relations
Angela Davied
+1 (913) 302-0032
[email protected]
