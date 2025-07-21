Swoop Appoints Sara Michael As EVP Of Content At Myhealthteam

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A seasoned leader in health journalism and digital content strategy, Sara most recently served at Dotdash Meredith, where she led editorial and business strategy for health brands including Verywell Health, Verywell Mind, and Health. She brings deep expertise in developing high-impact content experiences that prioritize patient needs while aligning with business growth.

Sara will lead a unified content organization spanning editorial development, design, video, content operations, and copy editing. Her leadership is instrumental in scaling MyHealthTeam's reach, quality, and impact as the largest opt-in patient community in the U.S., now spanning more than 60 condition-specific social networks.

"I've long admired the mission and impact of MyHealthTeam. I'm thrilled to join at such an exciting time, alongside such a passionate team, all focused on supporting people living with chronic conditions," said Sara. "This role brings together my passion for health journalism and innovation with a mission that truly matters - empowering people to take control of their health by connecting with others and accessing reliable information they can trust."

As EVP of Content, Sara will drive initiatives to:



Expand the reach and depth of content across all MyHealthTeam platforms

Integrate medically reviewed education and patient insights into all engagement

Elevate storytelling to reflect the diverse experiences of chronic condition communities Enable brand partners to deliver relevant, privacy-safe messages that align with patient needs

"Sara's arrival marks a major step forward in scaling our patient-first model," said Eric Peacock, Chief Patient Officer of Swoop and Co-founder and President of MyHealthTeam. "Her leadership will accelerate our ability to deliver authentic, high-quality content at scale - meeting patients where they are, while ensuring our brand partners can engage in ways that are respectful, useful, and effective."

About Swoop

Swoop is a leading provider of AI-driven, precision healthcare omnichannel solutions dedicated to protecting consumer privacy and improving patient outcomes. By prioritizing privacy and compliance, Swoop delivers industry-leading audience segments, 100% MLR-approved conversational AI agents, and now a leading opted-in patient social network in the U.S. through its acquisition of MyHealthTeam. Swoop's solutions drive meaningful patient and provider engagement, optimal conversion, and measurable increases in Rx lift across the patient health journey.

About MyHealthTeam

MyHealthTeam, a Swoop company, is the creator of one of the largest and highly engaged patient social networks in healthcare, offering more than 62 condition-specific communities to support patients with chronic and rare conditions. These platforms empower millions of opted-in patients nationwide to connect, share resources, and access medically verified information to better manage their health.

SOURCE MyHealthTeam