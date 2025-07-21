403
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 prior to the market open on Monday, July 28, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 5, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.
Donavon P. Ternes
Peter C. Fan
3756 Central Ave.
Contacts:
Donavon P. Ternes
President and
Chief Executive Officer
Peter C. Fan
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
3756 Central Ave.
Riverside, CA 92506
(951) 686-6060
