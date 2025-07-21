Aegis Living Names Dirk Burghartz As President, Ushering In A New Era Of Luxury, Culture, And Growth In Senior Living

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a national leader in assisted living and memory care, proudly announces Dirk Burghartz as its new President, effective July 7, 2025. A classically trained chef turned global executive, Burghartz brings more than 35 years of luxury hospitality experience-most notably with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts-to a sector ready for reimagination.

Dirk's appointment follows the retirement of longtime President Sandra Preyale, who served Aegis Living with distinction for seven years. His arrival marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, one focused on elevating service standards, deepening cultural alignment, and accelerating innovation centered around residents and families.

"We reviewed more than 70 candidates across the country in search of the perfect blend of head, heart, and guts," said Dwayne J. Clark, Founder and CEO of Aegis Living. "Dirk rose to the top-not just for his track record, but for his humanity. He understands what it means to lead with purpose. And he's joining us at exactly the right time."

From Five-Star Resorts to Transforming Senior Living

Burghartz's career spans continents and iconic brands, including 17 years with Four Seasons, where he led flagship luxury properties in Houston, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, and Dallas. Later, he became President of Arcis Golf, where he scaled operations from $300 million to $500 million and led a workforce of 6,000. A senior Four Seasons Executive described him as "Loved by co-workers, admired by peers, respected by ownership."

Most recently, Burghartz served as EVP of Operations for LIFE Properties International, leading private club communities built on precision service and lifestyle-driven design.

A Cultural Powerhouse Meets a Growth Engine

At Aegis Living, Burghartz will lead operations, team development, and innovation across the company's 39 existing communities, with several additional communities in development. He is known for delivering results without sacrificing culture or employee-first experiences.

"Dirk is the operator's operator," said Clark. "He elevates teams, drives performance, and builds a culture people don't want to leave."

His leadership comes at a time when Aegis is doubling down on health tech, culinary wellness, and design-forward memory care. Burghartz is expected to strengthen those initiatives while uniting teams under a shared vision of compassion and excellence.

A Personal Approach to Leadership

Dirk and his wife, Kelly, are relocating from Dallas to the Pacific Northwest, where they're excited to explore the region's natural beauty and become part of the community. Known for hosting warm, spirited dinner parties, the couple brings both hospitality and heart to every room they enter.

"I'm beyond thrilled to bring my 35 years of luxury hospitality and leadership experience into the world of assisted living-an industry I now view not just as essential, but deeply personal. Both of my parents recently moved into an assisted living community in Germany, and I've seen firsthand how the people caring for them preserve their dignity, elevate their joy, and create a true sense of community. That experience changed me," shares Burghartz.

"Joining Aegis Living feels like a natural next chapter, where I can combine operational excellence with heartfelt purpose. I look forward to spending my first months inside the communities, learning directly from the care managers, culinary teams, nurses, and life enrichment staff. They are the heartbeat of Aegis, and I'm here to listen, learn, and help deliver the very best in care and luxury living."

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a leader in senior assisted living and memory care with 39 communities across the West Coast and more in development. Known for its innovation, deeply rooted culture, and high-touch service, Aegis Living has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in 2024 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2025.

