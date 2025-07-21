Freightcar America, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 4, 2025
- August 5, 2025 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Phone: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 Webcast access:
Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13754875. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit .
Investor Contact ...
