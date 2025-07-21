Rapheal E. Posey Of Texas Receives Global Humanitarian Award From International Organization In Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassador Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe of Kenya, World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd of USA, Honoree Rapheal E. Posey of Texas, USA, Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, and Dr. Edinah Kangwana, MBS, of Kenya

Rapheal E. Posey of Texas, USA Honored at International Event in Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd and son, Rapheal Posey at International Cultural Event in Nairobi, Kenya

Civility Voice Diplomat's Global Humanitarian Award Hardware Presented to Rapheal Posey in Nairobi, Kenya

- Amb. Dominic Obadiah, Humanitarian DiplomatNAIROBI CITY, KENYA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, July 17, the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi was filled with excitement and inspiration as Rapheal E. Posey of Texas, USA, was honored with the Civility Voice Diplomats' Global Humanitarian Award. Posey, an athletic coach and teacher in Texas, was recognized for his dedication to inspiring and mentoring young people to reach their full potential, as well as for his service to communities worldwide.The award ceremony, organized by the Civility Voice Diplomats, was attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and individuals from various countries around the world. The event aimed to honor those who have made a meaningful impact in their communities through humanitarian efforts. Posey's work in Texas, where he has been coaching and teaching for over a decade, has touched the lives of many young people and made a lasting difference.As an athletic coach, Posey has not only trained his students to excel in sports but also instilled important values such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. His dedication to his students goes beyond the court and classroom, as he also acts as a mentor and role model, guiding them toward a brighter future. His efforts have been recognized, with many of his students achieving both academic and athletic success. Mr. Posey has expanded his vision to reach many countries around the world. In addition to promoting growth and development among individuals in these countries, he is also positioned to bring infrastructure, growth, and development to the countries themselves.In an interview after receiving the award, Posey expressed his gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the youth he works with. He emphasized the importance of providing young people with positive role models and opportunities to succeed, especially in today's world where they face numerous challenges. He also encouraged others to join him in his mission to inspire and empower the next generation, as well as bring about change and transformation in countries around the world.CVD serves as a noble reminder that serving others is the highest standard. It aims to elevate and honor the efforts of those involved in meaningful work-no matter how small-in diverse communities.Founded in Africa, CVD holds a global vision rooted in the belief that, despite differences in geography, culture, and context, service is a fundamental principle that unites humanity. The initiative is based on core humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and collectiveness, which guide every process and recognition.CVD Awards are offered at the global, national, and community levels. These tiers promote inclusivity and representation across different areas of service and impact.Founded in 2020 by Amb. Dr. Dominic Obadiah, HSC, a renowned humanitarian diplomat and global philanthropist, along with Dr. Edinah Kangwana, MBS, a leadership and governance expert and multi-award-winning transformational leader, co-founder of CVD board management, the organization is committed to promoting peace and serving humanity in the global community.Both the Civility Voice Diplomats and the Global Civility Leadership Institute are proud to see Rapheal E. Posey honored for his outstanding contributions to society. His dedication to inspiring and mentoring youth sets an example for others to follow. Posey's impact extends beyond the borders of Texas and the USA. His recognition in Nairobi, Kenya, demonstrates the global reach of his humanitarian efforts.

Martin Ahago

Global Partners & Purpose

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.